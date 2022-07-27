Southern (SO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Southern to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Southern to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. Southern has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The firm has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Southern Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $1,081,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,597,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Southern by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Southern by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Southern by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

