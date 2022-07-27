Sunrun (RUN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sunrun to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 2.20. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,899,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,962,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,899,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,962,194.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at $39,628,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 259,062 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,928. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,996,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,554,000 after acquiring an additional 55,863 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 84.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 17.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,068,457 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,824,000 after acquiring an additional 309,805 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,849 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,742,000 after acquiring an additional 40,597 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 208.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 610,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after acquiring an additional 412,125 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RUN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.