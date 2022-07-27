Cowen Lowers Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $39.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Cowen to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SKX. Argus upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $35.66 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $55.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,450,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,541,000 after buying an additional 2,994,421 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at about $94,654,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 42.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,904,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,441,000 after buying an additional 2,071,445 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,845,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,115,000 after buying an additional 711,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,759,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.