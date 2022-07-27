Barclays Lowers Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target to $32.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Everbridge Stock Down 9.1 %

Everbridge stock opened at $25.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.23. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at $102,515.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $195,628. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Everbridge by 14.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 420,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 54,016 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Everbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Everbridge by 24.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in Everbridge by 0.8% during the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 409,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Everbridge by 90.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

