Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €5.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.50 ($5.61) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UN01 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($24.49) target price on Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($25.10) target price on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($10.20) target price on Uniper in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €5.86 ($5.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.22. Uniper has a 52 week low of €6.95 ($7.09) and a 52 week high of €42.45 ($43.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

