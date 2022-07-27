Anglo American (LON:AAL) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 3,300 ($39.76) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.17) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($39.76) to GBX 3,200 ($38.55) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,175 ($38.25) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($45.78) to GBX 3,650 ($43.98) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,418.13 ($41.18).

AAL stock opened at GBX 2,737.50 ($32.98) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £36.62 billion and a PE ratio of 482.63. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 2,350 ($28.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.20). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,238.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,503.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,035 ($36.57) per share, with a total value of £15,114.30 ($18,210.00).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

