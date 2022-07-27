Ormat Technologies (ORA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $183.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.70%. On average, analysts expect Ormat Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $82.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.43. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $88.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Isaac Angel sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,594,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,698.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $139,961.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,095.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 19,000 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,594,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,698.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,161 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,965. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 146.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 9,839.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 19,678 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 120.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 102.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

