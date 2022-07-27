UGI (UGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect UGI to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. UGI has set its FY22 guidance at $2.90-3.00 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect UGI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. UGI has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96.

UGI Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at UGI

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at $18,203,532.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in UGI during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 8.9% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 6.5% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Featured Articles

