Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WACGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WAC has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Wacker Neuson stock opened at €17.61 ($17.97) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of €16.15 ($16.48) and a fifty-two week high of €30.90 ($31.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €18.48 and a 200 day moving average of €20.29.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

