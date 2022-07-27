Craneware (LON:CRW) Given New GBX 2,320 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Craneware (LON:CRW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,725 ($32.83) to GBX 2,320 ($27.95) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Craneware Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of CRW stock opened at GBX 1,737 ($20.93) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,582.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,744.19. The company has a market cap of £617.36 million and a PE ratio of 6,960.00. Craneware has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,340 ($16.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,700 ($32.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Craneware Company Profile
