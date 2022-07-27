Reviewing Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Acutus Medical and Profound Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acutus Medical -740.61% -127.21% -76.40% Profound Medical -417.41% -37.74% -35.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.0% of Acutus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Acutus Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acutus Medical 1 4 1 0 2.00 Profound Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Acutus Medical and Profound Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Acutus Medical currently has a consensus price target of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 266.16%. Profound Medical has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 77.91%. Given Acutus Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Acutus Medical is more favorable than Profound Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acutus Medical and Profound Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acutus Medical $17.26 million 2.17 -$117.68 million ($4.50) -0.29 Profound Medical $6.87 million 24.72 -$30.70 million ($1.53) -5.33

Profound Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acutus Medical. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acutus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Acutus Medical has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profound Medical has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Profound Medical beats Acutus Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acutus Medical

(Get Rating)

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Profound Medical

(Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities. The company also offers Sonalleve, a therapeutic platform for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain relief associated with metastases in bone, as well as non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.