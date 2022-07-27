National Bank Financial Comments on Newmont Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a report released on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.28. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NEM. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.97.

Newmont stock opened at $46.14 on Monday. Newmont has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average is $67.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,188.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,188.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

