Analyzing Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) & Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qiagen and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qiagen $1.87 billion 5.81 $359.19 million $2.56 18.70 Titan Pharmaceuticals $1.53 million 10.31 -$8.78 million N/A N/A

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Qiagen has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Qiagen and Titan Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiagen 0 3 2 0 2.40 Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Qiagen presently has a consensus target price of $54.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.83%. Given Qiagen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Qiagen is more favorable than Titan Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Qiagen and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiagen 26.61% 20.71% 10.20% Titan Pharmaceuticals -837.35% -127.61% -94.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.9% of Qiagen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Qiagen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qiagen beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories. It also provides interferon-gamma release assay for TB testing, and assays for post-transplant testing and viral load monitoring; assays for prenatal testing and detection of sexually transmitted diseases and HPV, as well as assays for analysis of genomic variants, such as mutations, insertions, deletions, and fusions; and sample to insight instruments, including one-step molecular analysis of hard-to-diagnose syndromes, and integrated PCR testing. In addition, it offers PCR consumables, such as quantitative PCR, reverse transcription, and combinations kits for analysis of gene expression, genotyping, and gene regulation instruments and technologies; human ID and forensics assay consumables, including STR assays for human ID, and assays for food contamination; PCR instruments consist of digital PCR solutions; and developed and configured OEM consumables. Further, the company provides predefined and custom NGS gene panels, library prep kits and components, and whole genome amplification; QIAGEN consumables and instruments, as well as bioinformatics solutions; and custom laboratory and genomic services. It serves molecular diagnostics, academia, pharmaceutical, and applied testing customers. It has a strategic alliance agreement with Sysmex Corporation and OncXerna Therapeutics, as well as an agreement with Mirati. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union. It is also developing kappa opioid agonist peptide program (TP-2021) for use in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus; nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder; and other programs, including HIV preventative therapeutic and a contraceptive from a single ProNeura implant for women and adolescent girls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

