Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) & Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Critical Survey

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) and Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Onex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 1 3 6 0 2.50 Onex 0 1 4 0 2.80

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus target price of $118.50, suggesting a potential upside of 362.35%. Onex has a consensus target price of $111.75, suggesting a potential upside of 118.77%. Given Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Onex.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.7% of Onex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Onex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Onex 70.24% 14.03% 9.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Onex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $113.08 billion N/A $4.31 billion N/A N/A Onex $2.03 billion 2.21 $1.41 billion $13.05 3.91

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Onex.

Dividends

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Onex pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Onex pays out 2.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft beats Onex on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. This segment sells its products through independent and authorized dealerships. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand name, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment engages in automobile leasing, retail and dealership financing, multi-brand fleet, customer deposit, and insurance activities; and the provision of fleet management services under the Alphabet brand. The company was founded in 1916 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up. The firm seeks to invest in technology, electronics manufacturing services, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, retail, restaurants, industrials products, customer care services, metal services, building products, entertainment, gaming, cabinetry products, commercial vehicles, commercial and investment banking, financial services, commercial and multi-unit residential real estate. It invests in global businesses headquartered in North America, including United States and Canada, or Europe. The firm seeks to invest between $125 million and $1 billion in companies that have minimum revenues of $300 million. It does not consider size if the company is in an industry in which the firm already has presence. The firm seeks to make direct as well as co-investments through managed private equity, real estate and credit funds. It seeks to acquire a control position in its portfolio companies. Onex Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in New York, New York; Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts and London, United Kingdom.

