United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) versus Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Financial Analysis

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) and Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

Profitability

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Akbank T.A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 27.32% 10.08% 0.90% Akbank T.A.S. N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Akbank T.A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. United Security Bancshares pays out 63.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for United Security Bancshares and Akbank T.A.S., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Akbank T.A.S. 0 1 2 0 2.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.0% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Akbank T.A.S.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares $41.12 million 3.00 $10.10 million $0.69 10.51 Akbank T.A.S. $5.81 billion 0.47 $898.88 million N/A N/A

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares.

Summary

United Security Bancshares beats Akbank T.A.S. on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Security Bancshares

(Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, traveler's check, money order, and foreign draft services, as well as interactive teller machines and ATM services. As of January 26, 2022, it operated 12 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Mendota, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

About Akbank T.A.S.

(Get Rating)

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury segments. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking. It also offers services to large, medium, and small size corporate and commercial customers that include Turkish Lira (TL) and foreign currency denominated working capital loans financing for investments, foreign trade financing, derivative instruments for hedging purposes of foreign currency and interest risk, letters of credit, foreign currency trading, corporate finance, and deposit and cash management services, as well as project finance loans; and timely and permanent solutions for corporate customers' working capital management, delivering cash management services based on customers' requests that include collection and payment services and liquidity and information management. In addition, the company engages in treasury activities consisting of TL and foreign currency spot and forward transactions, treasury and government bonds, Eurobonds, and private sector bond transactions, as well as derivative trading activities; and marketing and pricing activities related treasury products. Further, it provides financial leasing services, stock exchange brokerage services, and portfolio management, as well as offers payment services and issues electronic money. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 710 branches. Akbank T.A.S. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.