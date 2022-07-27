Head-To-Head Contrast: FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) vs. VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS)

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares VIQ Solutions and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIQ Solutions -58.21% -100.86% -47.72% FactSet Research Systems 22.41% 44.24% 18.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of VIQ Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIQ Solutions $31.05 million 0.92 -$19.68 million ($0.76) -1.25 FactSet Research Systems $1.59 billion 9.67 $399.59 million $10.19 39.77

This table compares VIQ Solutions and FactSet Research Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than VIQ Solutions. VIQ Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FactSet Research Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for VIQ Solutions and FactSet Research Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIQ Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 FactSet Research Systems 3 6 2 0 1.91

VIQ Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 321.05%. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus price target of $407.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.56%. Given VIQ Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Volatility & Risk

VIQ Solutions has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats VIQ Solutions on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc. operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology. The Technology Services segment provides recording and transcription services. The company offers CapturePro that securely speeds the capture, creation, and management of large volumes of information, as well as preserves and secures the spoken word and video image, and delivers data; MobileMic Pro for capturing and managing incident reports, recorded statements, case notes, and other vital information; NetScribe, a speech-to-text engine to consolidate, accelerate, and optimize transcription workflows; aiAssist, a multi-tenant workflow and analysis platform to manage, convert, and analyze large volumes of audio and visual content; and FirstDraft that converts audio files to text to provide access to interviews, testimonies, recorded calls, and dictations. It also provides legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, medical, corporate finance, media, and transcription services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

