Critical Analysis: Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI) versus Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI – Get Rating) and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Modern Cinema Group and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Modern Cinema Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 37.69% 8.43% 5.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Modern Cinema Group and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modern Cinema Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a consensus price target of $10.55, indicating a potential upside of 73.23%. Given Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is more favorable than Modern Cinema Group.

This table compares Modern Cinema Group and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $900.45 million 1.72 -$264.08 million $1.40 4.35

Modern Cinema Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Risk & Volatility

Modern Cinema Group has a beta of -1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.9% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats Modern Cinema Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modern Cinema Group

(Get Rating)

Modern Cinema Group, Inc., a motion picture studio, provides co-operative financing, marketing, and distribution services. Its business model focuses on assisting multichannel video program distributors (MVPDs) with production of their own original content; and helping MVPDs to enhance revenues from profit participation. The company was formerly known as Hemis Corporation and changed its name to Modern Cinema Group, Inc. in September 2015. Modern Cinema Group, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

(Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region. The company also owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Yanacocha, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, San Gregorio mines, and Trapiche mining unit. In addition, it produces manganese sulphate monohydrate and other by-products generated from minerals; and operates hydroelectric power plants. The company was incorporated in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for Modern Cinema Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modern Cinema Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.