Financial Survey: Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) and Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY)

Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) and Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Green Organic Dutchman and Nihon Kohden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Organic Dutchman -174.51% -0.13% -0.09% Nihon Kohden 11.43% 16.41% 12.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Green Organic Dutchman and Nihon Kohden, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Organic Dutchman 0 0 0 0 N/A Nihon Kohden 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Green Organic Dutchman has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nihon Kohden has a beta of -0.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Green Organic Dutchman and Nihon Kohden’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Organic Dutchman $24.13 million 1.29 -$33.62 million ($0.10) -0.58 Nihon Kohden $1.87 billion 1.05 $213.56 million $1.24 8.95

Nihon Kohden has higher revenue and earnings than Green Organic Dutchman. Green Organic Dutchman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nihon Kohden, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nihon Kohden shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nihon Kohden beats Green Organic Dutchman on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants and seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of medical electronic equipment in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring instruments, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services. The company also offers patient monitors systems comprising central monitors, bedside monitors, wireless monitors, remote access software, and other equipment; and clinical information systems and related consumables, such as electrodes and sensors. In addition, it provides treatment equipment, which include defibrillators, automated external defibrillators (AED), ventilators, pacemakers, anesthesia machines, cochlear implants, and related consumables and services, which include AED pads and batteries; and other medical equipment, including hematology and clinical chemistry analyzers, ultrasound diagnostic equipment, and equipment for research and others, as well as consumables, including test reagents, and installation and maintenance services. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

