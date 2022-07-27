Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) and ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) and ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.2% of ForgeRock shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Ceridian HCM shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of ForgeRock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ceridian HCM and ForgeRock’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM $1.02 billion 7.64 -$75.40 million ($0.55) -93.18 ForgeRock $176.93 million 9.87 -$47.77 million N/A N/A

Profitability

ForgeRock has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ceridian HCM.

This table compares Ceridian HCM and ForgeRock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM -7.72% -3.11% -0.80% ForgeRock N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ceridian HCM and ForgeRock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM 2 4 7 0 2.38 ForgeRock 0 3 7 0 2.70

Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus target price of $76.58, suggesting a potential upside of 49.43%. ForgeRock has a consensus target price of $25.38, suggesting a potential upside of 22.41%. Given Ceridian HCM’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ceridian HCM is more favorable than ForgeRock.

Summary

ForgeRock beats Ceridian HCM on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. It sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management. The company also provides access management products, such as passwordless, usernameless, and multi-factor authentication; single sign-on; contextual and adaptive risk-based access; fine-grained authorization; API and microservices security; and secure impersonation and data sharing. In addition, it offers identity governance products, including access requests that allow users to request access to systems or applications through integration with help desk or service ticketing systems; access reviews and certifications; segregation of duties; role and entitlement management; policy management; identity workflows, which enable enterprises to connect their business processes with identity events; and reporting and analytics. Further, the company provides autonomous identity products that comprise predictive confidence scores for access; overprovisioned access detection and access revocation recommendations; outlier detection; identity automation recommendations; role mining and recommendations; joiner, mover, and leaver access automation; and automated approvals and certifications. ForgeRock, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

