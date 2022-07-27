Critical Survey: Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) versus Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) and Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Profitability

Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Sturgis Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Heartland BancCorp pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sturgis Bancorp pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sturgis Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Heartland BancCorp and Sturgis Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland BancCorp 25.53% N/A N/A Sturgis Bancorp 18.52% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Heartland BancCorp and Sturgis Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland BancCorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heartland BancCorp presently has a consensus target price of $97.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.43%. Given Heartland BancCorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heartland BancCorp is more favorable than Sturgis Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heartland BancCorp and Sturgis Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland BancCorp $69.81 million 2.65 $18.59 million $8.75 10.51 Sturgis Bancorp $33.38 million 1.33 $6.34 million $2.94 7.04

Heartland BancCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp. Sturgis Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland BancCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Heartland BancCorp beats Sturgis Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions. In addition, the company offers credit and debit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, treasury management, retirement and education planning, wealth management, mobile wallet, and online banking services, as well as insurance products and services. It operates through a network of 18 full-service banking offices in central Ohio and northern Kentucky. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage, automobile, savings secured, personal, equipment and machinery, government supported, and commercial real estate loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and business lines of credit; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers other personal banking services, such as private banking, cashier checks, wire transfers, foreign drafts and foreign currency, overdraft protection, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit boxes and residential mortgages. Further, it provides direct deposit, remote deposit capture, Visa check card, and checks reorder services; and investment and financial-advisory services, as well as commercial and consumer insurance and title insurance products. Additionally, the company offers real estate and asset management services, such as real estate settlements, trust administration, record keeping, investment management, and custody services; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, and mobile wallet services. It operates through 14 bank facilities; and 4 full service standalone ATM's located in 11 communities in Michigan. Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is based in Sturgis, Michigan.

