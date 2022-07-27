Analysts Set Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Price Target at $20.58

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.58.
JRONY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($18.67) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €25.00 ($25.51) to €27.00 ($27.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $43.70 on Friday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $50.01. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.84.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Cuts Dividend
About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (JRONY)
