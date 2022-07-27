Brokerages Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target at $288.70

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $288.70.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $304.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

ANSYS Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ANSYS by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $253.75 on Friday. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $225.92 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.38 and a 200 day moving average of $286.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.27.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.