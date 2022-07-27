Brokerages Set Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT at $108.29

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $89.69 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $149.88. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

