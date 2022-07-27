Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives $579.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $590.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on BZLYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 690 ($8.31) to GBX 715 ($8.61) in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 575 ($6.93) to GBX 650 ($7.83) in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 500 ($6.02) to GBX 540 ($6.51) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Beazley from GBX 589 ($7.10) to GBX 598 ($7.20) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Beazley Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $6.33 on Friday. Beazley has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

