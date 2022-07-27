Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Lowered to $115.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.27% from the stock’s current price.

AMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.04.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.1 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $98.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,786 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,285 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

