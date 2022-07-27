UBS Group Lowers Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $110.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Floor & Decor stock opened at $70.85 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.30. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 264.1% in the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 106,741 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 6.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 44.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

