HC Wainwright Trims Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Target Price to $3.00

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 154.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Senseonics Stock Down 6.3 %

SENS stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. Senseonics has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics ( NYSE:SENS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 253.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Senseonics will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

