Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $88.00 at SVB Leerink

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.31% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on THC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.75.
THC opened at $63.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.33. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $92.65.
In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 730.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,097,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,310,000 after buying an additional 964,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,686,000 after buying an additional 929,756 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $9,466,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 176.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 843,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,491,000 after acquiring an additional 538,206 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,034,000 after purchasing an additional 517,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
