Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $88.00 at SVB Leerink

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.31% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on THC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

THC opened at $63.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.33. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 730.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,097,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,310,000 after buying an additional 964,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,686,000 after buying an additional 929,756 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $9,466,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 176.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 843,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,491,000 after acquiring an additional 538,206 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,034,000 after purchasing an additional 517,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

