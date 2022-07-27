NU (NYSE:NU) PT Lowered to $7.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. New Street Research raised NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on NU in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.27.

NU opened at $3.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14. NU has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $877.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NU will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NU. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in NU by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in NU by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

