NU (NYSE:NU) PT Lowered to $7.00

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2022

NU (NYSE:NUGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. New Street Research raised NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on NU in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.27.

NU Price Performance

NU opened at $3.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14. NU has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NU (NYSE:NUGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $877.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NU will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NU. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in NU by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in NU by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for NU (NYSE:NU)

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.