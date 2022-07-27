Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $205.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities to $205.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 95.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOOGL. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $105.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

