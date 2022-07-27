CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Lowered to $44.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 91.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.45.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Stock Down 2.7 %

CARG stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.08, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,526.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,532 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,312,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,940,000 after purchasing an additional 115,026 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,002,000 after buying an additional 1,241,975 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 9.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,425,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,989,000 after purchasing an additional 199,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,194,000 after acquiring an additional 44,451 shares in the last quarter.

About CarGurus

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.