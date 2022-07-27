IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $415.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IDXX. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.25.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $377.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.71. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

