Analysts Set Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Target Price at $49.33

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of SRC opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average of $43.77. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $35.79 and a twelve month high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.11%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.