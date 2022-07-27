LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LXP. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price objective on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $50,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $25,166.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,963.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,503.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,965 shares of company stock valued at $414,083 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 859.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 355,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 318,336 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

LXP stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The business had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

