ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

PFHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of ProFrac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 target price for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on ProFrac in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProFrac stock. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. ProFrac makes up about 0.4% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

ProFrac Trading Up 2.2 %

About ProFrac

NASDAQ PFHC opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61. ProFrac has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $23.62.

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.