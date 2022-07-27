Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.61. 58,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 167,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $59.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of -1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech ( NYSE:APT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.22%.

(Get Rating)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.