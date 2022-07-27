Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.61. 58,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 167,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Alpha Pro Tech Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $59.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of -1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42.
About Alpha Pro Tech
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Pro Tech (APT)
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.