PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Stock Price Down 24.6%

Shares of PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY – Get Rating) fell 24.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64. 135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSTNY. UBS Group lowered shares of PostNL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of PostNL from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €3.00 ($3.06) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

PostNL Trading Down 24.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.51.

About PostNL

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

