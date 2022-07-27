Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.28

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.28 and traded as high as $16.62. Marcus shares last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 196,297 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MCS. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Marcus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Marcus from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Marcus Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $518.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Marcus had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $132.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Marcus by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 213,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marcus by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,539,000 after acquiring an additional 181,465 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in Marcus during the fourth quarter worth about $3,074,000. Verdad Advisers LP raised its holdings in Marcus by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Marcus by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 786,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 73,733 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

