Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.86

Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.86 and traded as high as $9.88. Cartesian Growth shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 10,239 shares trading hands.

Cartesian Growth Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cartesian Growth

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

