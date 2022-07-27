First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.13

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.13 and traded as high as $30.50. First Bancorp shares last traded at $30.31, with a volume of 9,740 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

First Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average is $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $334.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.52.

First Bancorp Increases Dividend

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 38.63%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.08%.

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Bancorp by 69.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in First Bancorp by 27.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Bancorp by 22.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

