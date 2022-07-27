Man Group (LON:EMG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $227.96

Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.96 ($2.75) and traded as high as GBX 270 ($3.25). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 261 ($3.14), with a volume of 3,599,255 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMG. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.07) to GBX 280 ($3.37) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 300 ($3.61) to GBX 322 ($3.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 301 ($3.63).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 932.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 250.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 227.96.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

