Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.06

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2022

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POEGet Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as high as C$1.12. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 46,937 shares trading hands.

Pan Orient Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.77 million and a PE ratio of 4.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.06.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pan Orient Energy

(Get Rating)

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 27 sections of oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.