Chesnara (LON:CSN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $286.63

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 286.63 ($3.45) and traded as high as GBX 289 ($3.48). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 289 ($3.48), with a volume of 26,002 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £433.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,605.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 286.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 286.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 9.11.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

