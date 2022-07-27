Argus Downgrades Snap (NYSE:SNAP) to Hold

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
SNAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.69.
Snap Stock Performance
NYSE SNAP opened at $9.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $83.34.
Insider Activity at Snap
Institutional Trading of Snap
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the second quarter worth $40,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,807,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,989,000 after buying an additional 231,084 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in Snap by 16.7% during the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 59,966 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Featured Articles
