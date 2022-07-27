Argus Downgrades Snap (NYSE:SNAP) to Hold

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2022

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

SNAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE SNAP opened at $9.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Insider Activity at Snap

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $99,586.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,046.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,873,842.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 370,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,844,356.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the second quarter worth $40,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,807,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,989,000 after buying an additional 231,084 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in Snap by 16.7% during the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 59,966 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.