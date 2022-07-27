Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Price Target to C$15.00

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of ASTL stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64.
Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $743.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
