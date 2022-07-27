Booking (BKNG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Booking to post earnings of $17.93 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect Booking to post $99 EPS for the current fiscal year and $127 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,795.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,965.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,170.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,669.34 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,690.10.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 46.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Booking by 17.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $815,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

