Nabors Industries (NBR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Nabors Industries to post earnings of ($6.83) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.95) by ($4.93). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 59.04%. The company had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.32 million. On average, analysts expect Nabors Industries to post $-27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $121.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.71. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $207.67. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

