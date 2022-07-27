ExlService (EXLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect ExlService to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. ExlService has set its FY22 guidance at $5.40-5.65 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.04 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect ExlService to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ExlService Price Performance

ExlService stock opened at $146.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.61. ExlService has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $156.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $345,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,079.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in ExlService by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ExlService by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of ExlService by 32.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 5.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 36.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

