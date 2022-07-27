DoubleVerify (DV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect DoubleVerify to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. DoubleVerify has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $96.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DoubleVerify to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DV stock opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $40.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 133.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DV. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.62.

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $240,603.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,398.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth about $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 130.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 210.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

