Fifth Third Bancorp to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FITB. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Shares of FITB opened at $33.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,534 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,824,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,003,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,913,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,800 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

